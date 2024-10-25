Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka meets with Consul General of Japan in Chennai and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chennai (JCCIC)

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met with Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Takahashi Muneo, and members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chennai (JCCIC), recently.

Discussions were centred on the business visit of a thirty-member delegation to Sri Lanka from 23 to 25 October 2024. Furthermore, details related to business meetings between the Chamber and government agencies, regulatory organizations, leading businessmen and business entities etc. were also shared.

The Consul General of Japan and the team solicited the assistance of the Deputy High Commission for the business visit. The meeting ended with a decision to schedule a follow-up discussion to evaluate the success of the visit, following the return of the delegation.

Director General, Japan External Trade Organization, Kaoru Shiraishi; Managing Director, MUFG Bank Ltd. Head of Colombo Representative Office, Michiyasu Saito; Branch Manager, Toyota Tsusho India Pvt Ltd. Masayuki Tomonari and Chief Regional Officer, Mitsui & Co. India Pvt Ltd. Akira Ito also attended the meeting. The Deputy High Commissioner was accompanied by Minister (Commerce) of the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai.