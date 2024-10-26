October 26, 2024
    Poppy Flower pinned on Defence Secretary Featured

    Poppy Flower pinned on Defence Secretary

    In commemoration of the Poppy Day, a Poppy Flower was pinned on Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) by the President of the Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen's Association (SLESA) Lt Col Ajith Siyambalapitiya (Retd) yesterday (Oct 25).

    A group of SLESA representatives met the Defence Secretary at the Defence Ministry this afternoon. Air Vice Marshal Thuyacontha (Retd) had a cordial discussion with the SLESA delegation.

    Poppy Day is a memorial day observed in commonwealth countries since the end of World War I to commemorate fallen armed forces personnel.

    The SLESA delegation included Maj Gen Udaya Perera (Retd), Maj Gen Mahinda Mudalige (Retd), Col Sujith Jayasekara (Retd), Hon. Secretary General Maj W. Chiltes de Silva (Retd) and Maj I.U. Panditharatne (Retd).

