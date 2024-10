A search operation conducted by the Navy in the Wallikkadu beach area on the Nainativu Island, Jaffna on 24 th October 2024 led to the recovery of about 2.065kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

The search operation was mounted by SLNS Elara in the Northern Naval Command in the beach vicinity of Wallikkadu on 24th. The search resulted in the recovery of buried parcel which contained 2kg and 65g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis recoverd in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 800,000. The stash of Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Nainativu Police Post for onward legal action.