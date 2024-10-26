Embassy of Sri Lanka in Thailand hosts a business visit for delegation from the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Thailand, in collaboration with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Board of Trade of Thailand hosted a three-day business visit for a twelve-member delegation from the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Sri Lanka-Greater Mekong Business Council,recently.

The visit featured the Sri Lanka-Thailand Business Forum, jointly organized by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand with the support of the Embassy. Over 30 members of the Thai business community, led by Advisor of the Board of Trade of Thailand and Chairwoman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce of Thailand Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, attended the forum. The event underscored the longstanding trade and investment ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

At the Sri Lanka-Thailand Business Forum Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe emphasized the importance of the forum as a key milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen economic relations. She highlighted the collaboration between the chambers and business communities as a shining example of the potential that can be unlocked together. She invited the Thai business community to visit Sri Lanka and explore the abundant business and investment opportunities that Sri Lanka has to offer.

The programme also included a networking session with members of the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce at the Sri Lankan Embassy, a visit to Logimat Southeast Asia and Logifood Southeast Asia trade exhibitions, a site visit to the Amata Industrial Zone in Chonburi, a visit to Srithai Superware Factory, Thailand's leading melamine producer, and B2B meetings with Thai companies, facilitating discussions on potential collaborations in areas of mutual interest.

The Sri Lanka delegation, led by Secretary General and CEO of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Buwanekabahu Perera and President of the Sri Lanka-Greater Mekong Business Council, S.M.D. Suriyakumara, comprised senior representatives from Lanka Hospitals PLC, MAC Holdings Pvt Ltd., SAJ Associates Pvt Ltd., John Keells Holdings PLC, NMP Holdings, Sarvodaya Development Finance PLC, VA Distilleries Pvt Ltd. and Senkadagala Finance Company PLC.

The visit marked another significant step in deepening economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Thailand, paving way for new trade and investment partnerships.