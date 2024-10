The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) conducted its annual medical and dental clinic at the Sri Dalada Maligawa recently. According to SLAF media, this was held for the 6 th consecutive year at the sacred Temple of the Tooth (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy for the benefit of the Maha Sangha of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters, student monks, and the temple staff.

More than one hundred medical personnel, including consultants in ophthalmology, internal medicine, dermatology, radiology, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, and orthodontics, provided services for over seven hundred Buddhist monks and civilian staff at the temple.

In addition to medical and dental care-free medicine, laboratory services, ECG and ultrasound tests, physiotherapy, and preventive health advice were provided at the medical clinic.