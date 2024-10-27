October 27, 2024
    Weather forecast for October 27

    October 27, 2024
    In Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces, Galle, Matara and Mannarama districts occur frequently with rains or thunderstorms. To some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces. Mee. There could be some heavy rains over 50.
    Rain or thunderstorms can occur in the rest of the island during evening or night.
    Hambantota districts in the North, North Central and North Western provinces are in Trincomalee and Hambantota. Keee. Mee. Only 40 could have winds.
    People are urged to take necessary measures to minimize temporary strong winds and thunderstorms caused by lightning
