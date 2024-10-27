Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya meets the representatives of Principals' Services Union

A meeting between the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the representatives of the Principals' Service Union was held yesterday (25) at the Prime Minister's Office.
The representatives of the Principals' Service Union, who engaged in a discussion with the Prime Minister regarding the problems in the Principals' Service, drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the issues that have not been resolved yet.
Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, and representatives including President of the Principals' Service Union Sunil Premathilaka, Secretary Selvaraja Kogulan participated in this event.