The Ministry of Energy has initiated a project to install FREE solar panel systems on rooftops of religious shrines across the country with the financial support of Government of India

With the guidance of the Ministry of Energy, which is moving towards a people-centric energy transition with the dawn of a new renaissance era, and with the financial support of the Government of India of USD 17 million, the Ceylon Electricity Board, Sustainable Energy Authority and Lanka Electricity Company have jointly launched a solar power project to be installed on the rooftops of religious shrines spread across the island.

This project is expected to cover religious shrines; Buddhist Temples, Churches, Mosques and Hindu Temples scattered all over the Country.

Under the first phase, it is expected to install 5,000 solar panel systems on religious shrines by the early 2025. A 5 kW Solar Panel System will be installed free of charge on the roofs of those religious places.

The electricity bills of the religious shrines will be drastically reduced after installation of solar systems and any remaining electrical units after their consumption will be diverted to the national electricity grid.

In the initial phase of the five thousand solar power systems being set up, each system is expected to generate between 500 and 600 units of electricity every month.

The total capacity to be installed in the first phase is 25 Megawatt (25 MW), with an estimated electricity generation of approximately 37 million units (37,000,000 Units) per annum.

If these electricity units were produced using fossil fuels, the average annual cost would be approximately around 2,650 million rupees. Therefore, this green energy project is expected to significantly lower the annual costs associated with fuel-based electricity generation.