Weather Forecast

October 28, 2024
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night.

    Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Uva and Eastern provinces.

    Strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

