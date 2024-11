Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur over the coastal areas of Western, Southern North-western and Northern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.