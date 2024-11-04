« Weather Forecast

The atmospheric conditions are favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the coastal areas of Northern, Eastern and North-western provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.