Defence Secretary reviews the security of Arugam Bay

During the visit, attention was drawn to the current security situation in the area and the Defence Secretary was briefed on the ongoing plan by local senior military and police officers. Accordingly, the Defence Secretary issued necessary instructions to the relevant officials on the measures to be taken to maintain the security of the area as well as to ensure the security of the tourist attractions on the rest of the island. He also emphasized that the actions should be taken so that the freedom of tourists is not hindered and confidence is built in them on Sri Lanka's security measures.

Senior Defence Ministry Officials, senior military officers, Special Task Force and Police officers also joined the Defence Secretary on this occasion.