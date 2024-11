A low - pressure area is likely to form over the south west Bay of Bengal today (12).Under its influence, atmospheric conditions will be favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island from 13 th November.

Fairy heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Central,Uva,Sabaragamuwa,and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa,Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The gentle public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.