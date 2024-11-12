November 12, 2024
    November 12, 2024
    Director General of Indian Coast Guard meets with Commander of the Navy

    The Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, PTM, TM called on the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (11).

    The visiting Director General of the Indian Coast Guard was warmly received to the Navy Headquarters before he held a cordial discussion with Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, on several matters of bilateral importance. At the end of the discussions, mementoes were also exchanged to signify the importance of this occasion. 

    The Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Rajapriya Serasinghe, Defence Adviser of Indian High Commission in Colombo, Captain Anand Mukundan were also present on this occasion.

