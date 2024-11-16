Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers may occur at few places in the Northern and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.