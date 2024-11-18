Weather Forecast

Showers will occur at times in the Northern and Eastern provinces, and fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, North-western and North central provinces during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mmare likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.