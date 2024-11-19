Weather Forecast

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.