New Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretaries for 16 Ministries Appointed

The list of appointees is as follows:
|
01
|
Mr. G.P Saputhanthri
|
Secretary to the Prime Minister
|
02
|
Mr. W.D.M. J Fernando
|
Secretary to the Cabinet
|
03
|
Senior Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera
|
Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
|
04
|
Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardana
|
Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
|
05
|
Mrs. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara
|
Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
|
06
|
Mr. A.M.P.M. B. Atapattu
|
Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
|
07
|
Mr. B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi
|
Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
|
08
|
Mr. H.S.S. Thuyacontha
|
Ministry of Defence
|
09
|
Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne
|
Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
|
10
|
Mr. U. G. Ranjith Ariyaratne
|
Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing
|
11
|
Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala
|
Ministry of Energy
|
12
|
Mr. S. Aloka Bandara
|
Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government
|
13
|
Mr. S.M. Piyatissa
|
Ministry of Labour
|
14
|
Mr. K.A. Wimalenthirarajah
|
Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development
|
15
|
Mr. D. P. Wickremasinghe
|
Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
|
16
|
Mr. K.M.G.S.N. Kaluwewa
|
Ministry of Education, Higher education and Vocational education
|
17
|
Mr. A.H.M.U. Aruna Bandara
|
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|
18
|
Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja
|
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism