November 19, 2024
    November 19, 2024
    New Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretaries for 16 Ministries Appointed

    The appointment of the new Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries for 16 Ministries was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (19). The ceremony was officiated by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

     The list of appointees is as follows:

    01

    Mr. G.P Saputhanthri

    Secretary to the Prime Minister

    02

    Mr. W.D.M. J Fernando

    Secretary to the Cabinet

    03

    Senior Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera

    Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

    04

    Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardana

    Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

    05

    Mrs. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara

    Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development

    06

    Mr. A.M.P.M. B. Atapattu

    Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

    07

    Mr. B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi

    Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure 

    08

    Mr. H.S.S. Thuyacontha

    Ministry of Defence

    09

    Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne

    Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

    10

    Mr. U. G. Ranjith Ariyaratne

    Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing

    11

     Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala

    Ministry of Energy

    12

     Mr. S. Aloka Bandara

    Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government

    13

    Mr. S.M. Piyatissa

    Ministry of Labour

    14

    Mr. K.A. Wimalenthirarajah

    Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development

    15

     Mr. D. P. Wickremasinghe

    Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation

    16

     Mr. K.M.G.S.N. Kaluwewa

    Ministry of Education, Higher education and Vocational education  

    17

    Mr. A.H.M.U. Aruna Bandara

    Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

    18

    Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
    « First Cabinet Meeting of the New Government Held
