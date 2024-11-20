Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.