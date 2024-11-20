Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka Ameer Ajwad

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi received Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, recently.

While extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Ameer Ajwad, Secretary General Al-Budaiwi appreciated Sri Lanka’s long and trustworthy partnership with the nations of the GCC for the development of the Gulf Region and expressed readiness to further strengthen the cooperation between Sri Lanka and the GCC.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad in response thanked the Secretary General for the kind sentiments expressed and recalled Sri Lanka’s historical and all-weather friendship with the GCC countries. The Ambassador also proposed a framework aimed at further consolidating cooperation between Sri Lanka and the GCC in all areas of mutual interest. Furthermore, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad presented a copy of “Sri Lanka-Oman Relations: Past, Present and Future”, a book authored by him on the relations between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman, one of the countries in the GCC.

Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi is a career diplomat from the State of Kuwait with a distinguished career in public service. He has worked as the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America, Kingdom of Belgium and the Republic of Korea and as the Head of the Mission of the State of Kuwait to the European Union and NATO.

Director for Asia, Africa and Pacific Affairs at the GCC Secretariat, Husain bin Omar Al Ibrahim as well as Minister / Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh, Mohamed Anas and First Secretary (Trade), Tashma Vithanawasam were also present during the meeting.