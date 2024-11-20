Sri Lanka participates in 7th International Tourism and Travel Fair in Ankara

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara promoted Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and diverse travel offerings at Travel EXPO 2024, which took place recently at the ATO Congresium in Ankara.

The Travel EXPO, one of Türkiye's premier tourism events, featured participants from 30 countries, 14 cities, with over 240 exhibitors, providing a significant opportunity for Sri Lanka to enhance its visibility on a global stage and promote tourism, while strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties with Türkiye.

The Sri Lanka booth captured the country’s unique charm, highlighting its scenic landscapes, world-renowned Ceylon tea, Ceylon cinnamon, and traditional crafts. A key highlight at the booth was the promotion of pure Ceylon tea, which attracted considerable attention from visitors eager to experience its distinctive taste.

The Embassy representatives engaged with attendees, offering insights into Sri Lanka's rich history, cultural traditions, and sustainable tourism initiatives—an increasingly important focus for travellers seeking eco-friendly and responsible travel experiences.

In addition, the booth featured a variety of promotional materials, including brochures, booklets, batik decorations, and video presentations designed to showcase Sri Lanka’s appeal as a premier travel destination.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity to highlight the growing demand for Sri Lankan tourism, as well as the potential for trade and investment partnerships with Sri Lanka. By forging meaningful connections with key stakeholders in the travel industry, the Embassy reinforced Sri Lanka’s position on the global tourism map amidst the many global accolades that the country has been receiving continuously.