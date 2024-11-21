Students from Three Schools Visit Presidential Secretariat

This visit was part of a program jointly organized by the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Education, and the Mass Communication Division of the Parliament. The program offers schoolchildren from across the island the opportunity to visit key government institutions, including the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House, the Colombo Port City, and the Parliament.

During their visit to the Presidential Secretariat, the students were given an informative session about the history of the Parliament.

To commemorate the occasion, the principals and students of the visiting schools presented commemorative gifts to Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the Secretary to the President. In return, Dr. Kumanayake presented a valuable tree as a souvenir to be planted in each of the schools.

Later, Dr. Kumanayake engaged in a friendly conversation with the students, creating a memorable interaction.

Senior Advocate J.M. Wijebandara, the Director General Legal of the Presidential Secretariat, was also present at the event.