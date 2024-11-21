Mahinda Siriwardena re-assumes duties as The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance

Senior officials including Deputy Secretaries to the Treasury and Heads of Departments under the Ministry of Finance were present on the occasion.
He has made a significant contribution to obtaining the Extended Credit Facility from the International Monetary Fund and making the country’s debt restructuring process a success and has served as the Alternate Executive Director for Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan at the International Monetary Fund.
He holds a Master's degree in Economics and a Postgraduate Diploma in Economic Development from Vanderbilt University, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts (Special) in Economics from the University of Kelaniya. Mr. Siriwardena is a senior official who has participated in a number of international training programs in the fields of macroeconomic management, macroeconomic forecasting, monetary policy, central banking, public financial management, public debt management, and fiscal programming and policy.