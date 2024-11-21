November 21, 2024
    Deputy Ministers Officially Sworn In

    November 21, 2024
    Deputy Ministers Officially Sworn In

    Newly appointed Deputy Ministers of the National People's Power (NPP) government was sworn in today (21) before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The list of Deputy Ministers is as follows;

     

    1

    Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando

    Deputy Minister of Economic Development

    2

    Mr. Namal Karunarathne

    Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock

    3

    Mr. Wasantha Piyathissa

    Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

    4

    Mr. Nalin Hewage

    Deputy Minister of Vocational Education

    5

    Mr. R.M. Jayawardena

    Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security

    6

    Mr. Gamagedara Dissanayake

    Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

    7

    Mr. T.B. Sarath

    Deputy Minister of Housing

    8

    Mr. Rathna Gamage

    Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

    9

    Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe

    Deputy Minister of Labour

    10

    Mr. Aruna Jayasekara

    Deputy Minister of Defence

    11

    Mr. Arun Kemachandra

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment

    12

    Mr. Anton Jayakody

    Deputy Minister of Environment

    13

    Mr. Mohommed Muneer

    Deputy Minister of National Integrity

    14

    Eng. Eranga Weerarathne

    Deputy Minister of Digital Economy

    15

    Mr. Eranga Gunasekara

    Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs 

    16

    Chathuranga Abeysinghe

    Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development 

    17

    Eng. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku

    Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation

    18

    Dr. Namal Sudarshana

    Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs

    19

    Mr. Ruwan Senarath

    Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Governance

    20

    Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena

    Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways

    21

    Dr. Hansaka wijemuni

    Deputy Minister of Health and Media

    22

    Mr. Upali Samarasinghe

    Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development

    23

    Mr. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe

    Deputy Minister of Tourism

    24

    Mr. Sugath Thilakarathne

    Deputy Minister of sports

    25

    Mr. Sundaralingam Pradeep

    Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure

    26

    Attorney Sunil Watagala

    Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

    27

    Dr. Madhura Senevirathne

    Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education

    28

    Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma

    Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning

    29

    Dr. Susil Ranasinghe

    Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation

     

    Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the event.

    President’s Media Division (PMD)

    21.11.2024

