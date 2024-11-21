Deputy Ministers Officially Sworn In

|
1
|
Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando
|
Deputy Minister of Economic Development
|
2
|
Mr. Namal Karunarathne
|
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
|
3
|
Mr. Wasantha Piyathissa
|
Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
|
4
|
Mr. Nalin Hewage
|
Deputy Minister of Vocational Education
|
5
|
Mr. R.M. Jayawardena
|
Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
|
6
|
Mr. Gamagedara Dissanayake
|
Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
|
7
|
Mr. T.B. Sarath
|
Deputy Minister of Housing
|
8
|
Mr. Rathna Gamage
|
Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
|
9
|
Mr. Mahinda Jayasinghe
|
Deputy Minister of Labour
|
10
|
Mr. Aruna Jayasekara
|
Deputy Minister of Defence
|
11
|
Mr. Arun Kemachandra
|
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment
|
12
|
Mr. Anton Jayakody
|
Deputy Minister of Environment
|
13
|
Mr. Mohommed Muneer
|
Deputy Minister of National Integrity
|
14
|
Eng. Eranga Weerarathne
|
Deputy Minister of Digital Economy
|
15
|
Mr. Eranga Gunasekara
|
Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
|
16
|
Chathuranga Abeysinghe
|
Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development
|
17
|
Eng. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku
|
Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
|
18
|
Dr. Namal Sudarshana
|
Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs
|
19
|
Mr. Ruwan Senarath
|
Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Governance
|
20
|
Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena
|
Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways
|
21
|
Dr. Hansaka wijemuni
|
Deputy Minister of Health and Media
|
22
|
Mr. Upali Samarasinghe
|
Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development
|
23
|
Mr. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe
|
Deputy Minister of Tourism
|
24
|
Mr. Sugath Thilakarathne
|
Deputy Minister of sports
|
25
|
Mr. Sundaralingam Pradeep
|
Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
|
26
|
Attorney Sunil Watagala
|
Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
|
27
|
Dr. Madhura Senevirathne
|
Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education
|
28
|
Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma
|
Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
|
29
|
Dr. Susil Ranasinghe
|
Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation
Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was also present at the event.
21.11.2024