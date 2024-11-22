Weather Forecast

A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around 23rd November. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 2 days. The system may intensify further and move near the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka. General public is requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provincesand in Matale district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.