Sri Lanka showcases organic and natural products in Dubai

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates, in collaboration with the Export Development Board (EDB) of Sri Lanka, participated in the Organic and Natural Products Expo Dubai 2024, the Middle East's largest trade show dedicated to organic, natural, and halal products. The event was held recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Representing the best of Sri Lanka’s organic offerings, 11 Sri Lankan companies took part in the fair, and showcased a diverse range of high-quality, sustainable products that emphasized the country's commitment to organic and eco-friendly living.

The Sri Lankan exhibitors presented a variety of unique products, including organic tea, coconut coir products, coco peat, handmade soap and candles, beeswax food wraps, natural balms, herbal oils and shampoos, agarwood oil, bakhoor, incense sticks, organic spices, coconut products, and organic liquid fertilizers, among others. These items reflected Sri Lanka's rich heritage in sustainable, natural products and highlight its robust organic industries

A special highlight of the event was the live cooking station held on 19 November, where aromatic and flavorful Sri Lankan dishes were prepared with Ceylon spices, condiments, and other ingredients. Some delicacies prepared by Sri Lankan chefs included pizza made of manioc flour with baby jackfruit as a topping, baby jackfruit cutlets, a tropical smoothie made of soursop, passion fruit, and king coconut pulp, as well as ice cream served with kithul treacle.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Dubai, Alexi Gunasekera presided over the action station, describing the dishes, source ingredients, and their benefits. He also highlighted the vast potential Sri Lanka has for organic and sustainable production, emphasizing that the event presented one of the best opportunities to diversify Sri Lanka’s export basket to the Middle East and beyond. This engaging demonstration drew significant attention from attendees, offering a direct experience of the vibrant flavours and health benefits of Sri Lanka’s organic products.

This collaborative effort between the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Dubai and the EDB provided a valuable platform for Sri Lankan businesses to expand their reach in the Middle Eastern market and beyond, and promote sustainable products that align with the global trends toward health and wellness. The Consulate General remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s organic sector by creating new trade avenues and fostering meaningful connections across the region.