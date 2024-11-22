Prof. Gomika Udugamasooriya appointed as the President’s Senior Advisor on Science and Technology

Professor Udugamasooriya, affiliated with the University of Houston and the MD Anderson Cancer Research Center in the United States, received his appointment letter today (22) at the Presidential Secretariat from the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandaka Sanath Kumanayake.

An alumnus of D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo, Professor Udugamasooriya holds a specialized degree in Chemistry from the University of Colombo. He earned his Ph.D. from Wayne State University in Michigan, USA, and completed postdoctoral research at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

A holder of numerous patents, Professor Udugamasooriya’s decision to transition from his role in U.S. public service to take up the honorary position of Senior Advisor on Science and Technology is a notable development.