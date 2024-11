Dr. Madura Seneviratne, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, officially commenced his duties today (22nd) at the Ministry of Higher Education in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, along with ministry officials and heads of affiliated institutions.





Prime Minister’s Media Division