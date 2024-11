The discussions related to the third review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program was successfully concluded today (22).

The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, was attended by a delegation representing the IMF, led by Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer. Representing the Sri Lankan government, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Accordingly, the discussions pertaining to the third review between the IMF and the Government of Sri Lanka were successfully concluded.