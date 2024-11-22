Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Emphasizes the Importance of Government Officials’ Support



Deputy Minister Hewage officially assumed his duties today (22) in a ceremony held at the Nipunatha Piyasa in Narahenpita, with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya presiding over the event.



In his address, Deputy Minister Hewage stated, "We are all beneficiaries of free education. It is now our collective duty to ensure that government officials provide their full support to the government that has earned the trust of the people. Your commitment is vital, not only for the government but also for the betterment of society. We are holding a significant responsibility, and we must work collaboratively to fulfill it effectively."



The event was attended by Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education; Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Nalaka Kaluwewa, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education; as well as ministry officials and heads of affiliated institutions.



Prime Minister’s Media Division