November 22, 2024
    Meeting Between the Presidential Secretary and the Japanese Ambassador Featured

    November 22, 2024
    A meeting took place this afternoon (22) at the Presidential Secretariat between the secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata.

    The Japanese Ambassador extended his best wishes to the new government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and expressed Japan’s commitment to continuing the bilateral relations between the two nations in a productive and sustainable manner.

    Ambassador Isomata commended the new government’s policies aimed at creating a nation free of corruption and malpractice while advancing economic progress. He also reaffirmed Japan’s readiness to provide maximum support to Sri Lanka’s new administration and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

    Latest News

