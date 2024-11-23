Weather Forecast

November 23, 2024
    November 23, 2024
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

    Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

