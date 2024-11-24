Weather Forecast

A low-pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on 25th November. The system may intensify further and move towards the Northern coast of Sri Lanka.

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island due to the influence of the aforementioned system.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in North-central province.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.