Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur over the coastal areas of Western and North-western provinces during the morning too.
Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Eastern province. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.
Fairly strong winds of about (35-45) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.