Weather Forecast

The low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the central-southwest Bay of Bengal by today morning. The system is located about 500 km southeast of Batticaloaat around 0230 this morning.The system is expected to further develop and move closer to the east coast of the island. Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island due to the influence of this system.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur over the coastal areas of Western and North-western provinces during the morning too.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Eastern province. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly strong winds of about (35-45) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.