    November 25, 2024
    Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister by deputy minister of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party

    Ms.Sun Haiyan, deputy minister of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party (IDCPC), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Temple Trees in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the International Department of the CPC Central Committee of the People’s Republic of China, along with H.E. Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, and officials from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

    Representing Sri Lanka, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Paulraj, Hemali Weerasekara, Deputy Chair of Parliamentary Committees, Samanmalee Gunasinghe, Member of Parliament, as well as Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director General East Asia from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.

