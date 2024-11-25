Vocational Education Must Be a Respected Pathway to Economic Growth – Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Vocational education should be a respected choice, offering a clear pathway from school to higher education while contributing directly to the economy,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. She emphasized the important role of vocational education during the official commencement of duties by Mr. Nalin Hevage, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Vocational Education, at Nipunatha Piyasa, Narahenpita.

Highlighting education as a priority for the government, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of integrating school education, higher education, and vocational education as interconnected components of the education system. She called for a shift in societal attitudes, noting that vocational education must no longer be viewed as a secondary option but as a prestigious pathway to a bright future and economic growth. Institutional and structural reforms, are essential to achieving the government’s vision for education, she further added.

Deputy Minister Nalin Hevage affirmed his commitment to advancing the government’s education agenda, stating, “As beneficiaries of free education, we are tasked with a significant responsibility to serve society and fulfill the trust placed in us by the people.”

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Seneviratne, Prime Minister’s Secretary Mr. Pradeep Saputantri, Secretary of the Ministry of Education Mr. Nalaka Kaluwewa, and other senior officials and heads of affiliated institutions.