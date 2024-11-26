Flood warning for Heda- oya basin

Valid till 6.00 AM on 28th of November 2024

Heda Oya Basin



Due to heavy rainfall received during last night in some of areas of Ampara and Monaragala districts, there is possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas around Heda Oya situated in Siyambalanduwa and Lahugala D/S divisions. The residents and travelers through those areas are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards. The disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.

Irrigation Department