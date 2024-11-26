November 26, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Flood warning for Heda- oya basin

    November 26, 2024
    Flood warning for Heda- oya basin

    Valid till 6.00 AM on 28th of November 2024

    Heda Oya Basin


    Due to heavy rainfall received during last night in some of areas of Ampara and Monaragala districts, there is possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas around Heda Oya situated in Siyambalanduwa and Lahugala D/S divisions. The residents and travelers through those areas are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards. The disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.

    Irrigation Department 

    Flood Warning for Heda Oya No 01 20241126 241126 061716 page 0001

     

    « Weather Forecast
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya