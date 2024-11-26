Flood warning for Mahaweli River basin

Due to heavy rainfall received during last night in some areas of Mahaweli catchment, there is possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas around Mahaweli River situated in Dimbulagala, Echchilampattai, Hingurakgoda, Kantalai, Kinniya, Koralai Pattu North, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Muttur, Seruvila, Thamankaduwa, Thampalakamam and Welikanda D/S Divisions. The residents and travelers through those areas are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards. The disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.