Flood warning for Mahaweli River basin

November 26, 2024
    November 26, 2024
    Valid till 6.00 AM on 28th of November 2024

    Due to heavy rainfall received during last night in some areas of Mahaweli catchment, there is possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas around Mahaweli River situated in Dimbulagala, Echchilampattai, Hingurakgoda, Kantalai, Kinniya, Koralai Pattu North, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Muttur, Seruvila, Thamankaduwa, Thampalakamam and Welikanda D/S Divisions. The residents and travelers through those areas are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards. The disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.

     

