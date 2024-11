Due to heavy rainfall receiving from last night is some areas of Ampara and Batticaloa disstricts , there is a possibility of occuring a flood situatiom in lowline areas around Mundeni Aru situated in Maha Oya , Eravurpattu and Koralaipattu D/S divisions.The residents and travelers through those areas are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards.The Disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.

Irrigation Department