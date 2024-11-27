November 27, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Flood warning for Kala Oya Basin

    November 27, 2024
    Flood warning for Kala Oya Basin

    Flood warning for Kala Oya Basin

    rainfall has occurred in some of the Upstream and Middle Reach catchment areas of Kala Oya Basin as of 8.00 AM today. In addition to that, The Rajanganaya reservoir which is maintained by the Irrigation Department is spilling with a discharge rate of 10000 cubic feet /sec currently. As well as, there is a possibility of increasing the spill discharge of the Rajanganaya reservoir. By analyzing this situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kala Oya, there is a possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas of Kala Oya valley situated in Nochchiyagama, Rajanganaya, Vanathavilluwa and Karuwalagaswewa D/S divisions within next 48 hours. It is requested to pay high attention in this regards by the residents and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

    Flood warning for Kala Oya Basin No 01 202411 241127 095221 page 0001

    « Flood warning for Mundeni Aru Basin Weather Forecast »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya