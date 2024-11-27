Flood warning for Kala Oya Basin

rainfall has occurred in some of the Upstream and Middle Reach catchment areas of Kala Oya Basin as of 8.00 AM today. In addition to that, The Rajanganaya reservoir which is maintained by the Irrigation Department is spilling with a discharge rate of 10000 cubic feet /sec currently. As well as, there is a possibility of increasing the spill discharge of the Rajanganaya reservoir. By analyzing this situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kala Oya, there is a possibility of occurring a flood situation in lowline areas of Kala Oya valley situated in Nochchiyagama, Rajanganaya, Vanathavilluwa and Karuwalagaswewa D/S divisions within next 48 hours. It is requested to pay high attention in this regards by the residents and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.