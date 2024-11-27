Weather Forecast

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located to 190 km southeast of Trincomalee at around 11:30 p.m. of 26 th November 2024.It is likely to movenorth-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm today (27th November).

Under influence of the system cloudy skies will prevailed over most parts of the island, very heavy showers and strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Central, western and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Kegalle districts. Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at times elsewhere of the island too. Fairly heavy above 75 mm are likely at some places.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Eastern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.