Sri Lanka showcases SME sector at 19th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) in Guangzhou, China

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou together with the Export Development Board (EDB) and Industrial Development Board (IDB) of Sri Lanka co-organized the participation of Sri Lanka in the 19 th China International Fair for Small and Medium Enterprises (CISMEF). The event was held in Guangzhou recently with a delegation of over 100 members from 52 Sri Lankan SMEs.

Sri Lanka’s participation in the event reflected the country’s commitment to fostering business collaborations with China as one of its key trading partners, as well as with other countries around the world. It is also the first time that a Sri Lankan delegation comprising over 50 SMEs from diverse group of entrepreneurs participated in the CISMEF.

The Sri Lankan delegation represented a diverse range of industries, including tea, spices, gemstones, handicrafts, apparel, food & beverages, rubber-based and coir-based products, showcasing the country’s entrepreneurial excellence and rich cultural heritage. The Sri Lanka Pavilion was a vibrant display of unique Sri Lankan products and services, drawing significant interest from Chinese and international buyers and other stakeholders.

The CISMEF provided an excellent opportunity for Sri Lankan SMEs which play a significant role in the country’s economy, to connect with the Chinese and global markets, explore new trade avenues, and strengthen economic ties with China. The fair also provided a platform for Sri Lankan SMEs to network and participate in B2B meetings with Chinese enterprises and other international participants.

Sri Lanka’s participation in the CISMEF also underscores its strategic focus on expanding global market access for its SMEs, while also encouraging partnerships that drive mutual growth and innovation.