November 27, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Minor flood warning for Kelani river basin

    November 27, 2024
    Minor flood warning for Kelani river basin

    Minor flood warning for Kelani river basin

    A considerable rainfall has been occurred in most of Middle and Lower catchment areas of Kelani River Basin as of 10.00 AM today. By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kelani River, there is a possibility of occurring a minor flood situation in lowline areas of Kelani River valley situated in Seethawaka, Dompe, Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa and Wattala D/S Divisions within next 48 hours. It is requested to pay high attention in this regard by the residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards.

    « Island wide water level and rainfall situation in major rivers Situation report issued by the Disaster Management Center »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya