Weather Forecast

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located to 100 km northeast of Trincomalee at around 2.30 a.m. of 28th November 2024. It is likely to moveslowly, north-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm today (28th November).

Under influence of the system cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the island, very heavyshowers and strong gusty winds can be expected in Northern province and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and in Trincomalee district. Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at times elsewhere of the island too. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in North Central and North-western provinces and in and Matale and Kegalle districts.

Very strong winds of about (60-70) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the Island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.