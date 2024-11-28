Australia commends new government’s corruption-free approach to governance

Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, stated that the new government’s corruption-free approach to governance is attracting investors.

He also expressed Australia’s willingness to provide support at any time for the government’s efforts to establish a corruption-free system across the country.

High Commissioner Stephens made these remarks during a meeting with the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27).

Highlighting the 75 years of friendship between Sri Lanka and Australia, the High Commissioner emphasized the commitment to further strengthen ties and continue fostering close relations between the two nations.

The discussion also focused on Australia’s potential technical support in areas such as national security, maritime affairs, digitalization, public sector modernization, vocational education, and the energy sector.

High Commissioner Stephens commended President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative and affirmed Australia’s readiness to provide any necessary support for its success.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Lalita Kapur and Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage were also present at the meeting.