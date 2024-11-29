Embassy of Sri Lanka fosters Sri Lanka - Thai collaboration in batik art

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural ties and promote artistic collaboration, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok facilitated the participation of Harshi Batik, a Sri Lankan artisan, in a specialized training programme on traditional Thai batik. The programme was conducted by the esteemed Phaya Batik and Phaya Paint Batik in Thailand, recognized for their expertise in preserving and innovating the timeless art of batik.

The training programme offered Harshi Batik the opportunity to delve into the techniques and traditions of Thai batik. Highlighting the shared cultural heritage of both countries, the initiative aimed to foster collaboration between Sri Lanka and Thailand in the realm of textile art. Through hands-on sessions and expert guidance, Harshi Batik explored unique Thai batik patterns, dyeing methods, and innovations, complementing her own experience with Sri Lanka’s batik traditions.

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok organized this programme as part of its broader mandate to promote cultural diplomacy and nurture artistic partnerships. The initiative underscores the cultural bridges between Sri Lanka and Thailand, showcasing the potential of artistic exchange for strengthening bilateral relations and preserving traditional crafts.