Weather Forecast

The Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 360 km north of Trincomalee and 280km Northeast of Kankasanthurai at 11.30 p.m. 29 th November 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a cyclonic storm around 30 th November, afternoon. Influence of this system on the island's weather is gradually reducing.

Skies will be cloudy and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and in Trincomalee district. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night.

Strong winds of (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.