« Weather Forecast

Skies will be cloudy and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern.
Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night.
Strong winds of (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Central and Southern provinces.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.