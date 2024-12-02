« Weather Forecast

A few showers will occur in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.
Strong winds of (40-45) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Central and Southern provinces.
Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province.
