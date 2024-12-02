The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka meets newly elected Speaker of the Tenth Parliament

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Mr. Santosh Jha, met with the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Asoka Ranwala, recently at the Parliament of Sri Lanka. Also present at this meeting was the Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner extended his congratulations to the new Speaker and reflected on the long-standing relationship between Sri Lanka and India. He further expressed hopes of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries and facilitating exchange programs for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff.

The Speaker, in his remarks, emphasized his expectations of further strengthening the ties between Sri Lanka and India and mentioned plans to establish the Sri Lanka-India Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Tenth Parliament.

During the friendly discussion held between the two parties, attention was paid to many matters of importance to the two countries, such as economic and trade affairs and exchange of technical knowledge.